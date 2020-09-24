BTS’s Suga: This is the idol’s incredible fortune

South Korean idol member of BTS Suga has managed to accumulate a fortune with his tremendous hits so let’s tell you how much he is worth.

The members of BTS Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Rap Monster (RM), Jimin, V and Jungkook have in their bank accounts a very good sum of money, in fact the total net worth of the band, until 2019, is it estimated between $ 45 million and $ 60 million.

But of course, as we want to know about Suga, we leave you the information. Min Yoon-gi better known by his stage name Suga and Agust D is an incredibly successful music artist who is a rapper, songwriter, producer, model, and dancer, so this has brought him good fortune.

Suga’s wealth result of hard work

In fact, his fame is such that many say that any song he releases will be a success, well, it is precisely with this that he has built his wealth, since Suga is an extremely hardworking young man.

And although he rose to fame when he debuted with BTS, before that Min Yoon-gi was already a songwriter, an extremely interesting fact is the fact that he has more than 113 songs registered in his name, which will surely continue to increase.

This gives us an idea of ​​where he gets so much money, but it turns out that artists earn between 5 and 12 percent of what they obtain from the songs reproduced and sold, so if we count that Suga usually produces successful songs the amount of money it is very high.

Now, we cannot let go of the fact that this South Korean belongs to the most famous Band Boy of the moment, which has managed to surpass the Beatles.

Well, what we are interested in, until 2019 Suga had an estimated 8 million dollars and this is not all, since this Idol represents 13 percent of BTS’s earnings. In addition, Suga has an apartment valued at 3.4 million dollars which he bought in 2017.



