BTS’s Suga Tests Positive For Covid-19

Suga , one of the seven members of the successful K-Pop boy band BTS, has tested positive for covid-19 and remains isolated without showing symptoms at the moment, the group’s record company Big Hit Music announced today.

The positive result was known today, Friday, after Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, underwent a PCR test the day before landing in South Korea from the United States.

In November the band gave four concerts in the US , where they also received the artist of the year award at this year’s American Music Awards (AMA) .

After the gala and the recitals, four of its members (RM, V and J-hope, in addition to Suga) decided to stay a few more weeks in the North American country.

“Suga received the second dose of the covid-19 vaccine at the end of August and has no symptoms to this day. At the moment he is administering self-care at home in accordance with the regulations of the health authorities ,” Big said Hit in a statement.

Suga, 28, had “tested negative in the PCR test he underwent before traveling from the US and began his quarantine (currently mandatory for anyone entering South Korea) after undergoing the PCR test upon his return to Korea. “explains the note, which adds that he has not had contact with other members of the band.

The group consisting of RM, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, and Jungkook gave four concerts in Los Angeles at the end of November, which were their first performances with an audience since the end of 2019.

BTS also announced a face-to-face concert in Seoul for next March, in which it would be their first performance in their country in more than two years, provided that the pandemic allows it.