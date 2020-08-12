BTS’s success inspires the creation of the K- Culture Valley

The members of BTS could be the inspiration to build a stadium with a capacity of more than 40 thousand spectators.

South Korea has one of the most developed tourism industries in the world, many people come to the country for their love of K-pop and K-dramas, thousands of visitors enjoy the customs and traditions of the Asian territory,

The cultural impact of BTS is immense, they have been called on different occasions as one of the most representative groups of the ‘Hallyu Wave’ and their musical works increase public interest in South Korean history.

The last of BTS’s world tours represented a great source of income for the idols of the company Big Hit Entertainment, after the sale of records, the concerts are one of the biggest earnings for singers and rappers.

The series of presentations of ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ by the Bangtan Boys was one of the most successful of the past year, not only in their country, but also in each of the territories that the interpreters of ‘134340’ visited.

BTS inspired the creation of the great project ‘K-Culture Valley’, because there is no venue in South Korea that has the capacity to host a large number of viewers at once. Woow.

It is said that the ‘K-Culture Valley’ will be a complex of located in the province of Gyeonggi in South Korea, the place will have studios, hotels, shops, activities for K-pop lovers and one of the biggest attractions of the place it is a stadium with a capacity for more than 40 thousand attendees.

The extension of the ‘K-Culture Valley’ project is the equivalent of 46 soccer fields and its construction is planned to finish in 2024, employing more than 24 thousand people and leaving an economic spill of 14 million dollars. year.



