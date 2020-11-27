BTS’s “Stay” was thought to be on Jungkook’s mix list

BTS fans are eagerly awaiting Jungkook’s first mixtape, but one of his songs has already been released: “Stay”.

“Stay,” the seventh track on BTS’s new BE album, features Jungkook, Jin, and RM as a vocal rap unit. This is an upbeat dance-pop track influenced by EDM songs from the 1990s and 2010s.

In a new interview with Weverse Magazine, Jungkook revealed that “Stay” was originally supposed to be on his mixtape. It was V who changed the course of the future of “Stay”.

“We planned to put a different song on the album,” Jungkook said. “But after V heard it, he said, ‘This song that Jung Kook wrote is really good,’ then the other members all listened, said it was better than the other one, and one way or another (laughs) “Stay” made the album. ”

How was the song “Stay” replaced? It had the same theme and the same message as “Stay”. RM helped Jungkook refine the lyrics and organize his thoughts.

The message from the other song was also, “Even though we’re so far apart, stay where you are.” I wrote my song with the same theme so I loved that it was included in BE. At first I wanted to talk about how we are still together, using the English word “everywhere”.

I wanted to express how we’re always together no matter where we are, but Namjoon heard that and said “Stay” could be better. I liked his suggestion, so I edited it. It really helped me organize my thoughts, as I’m not always good at writing down everything I want to say.

– Jungkook



