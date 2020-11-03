BTS’s RM trending for this photo on Twitter

A sexy photo of BTS’s RM’s face drove ARMY crazy and became a global trend.

BigHit Entertainment’s official Twitter account recently posted two photos of RM with the caption “Concept Photo” and a link revealing that “BE” will be available on November 20.

Without a doubt, this made all BTS fans go crazy quickly, who began to share the photos of Kim Namjoon since her face looks really sexy.

BTS’s RM trending topic

The look of RM in the second photograph fell in love with the fans who could not help but throw dozens of compliments for his beautiful eyes and now the singer has a brown look.

In the Dynamite video, Namjoon wore his aqua green hair but now he has been seen with a brown shade that makes him look charming. In the instant he also has a casual outfit with a brown plaid shirt.

ARMY’s comments were immediate, thousands of people began to comment on this curious post by BTS on Twitter. This is what some of her fans said:

“Kim Namjoon is the definition of perfection”, “I can’t do so beautifully”, “President RM”.

