BTS’s RM takes the MBTI test once again and this was his result

What is the MBTI of RM? The BTS leader is even a prominent symbol of his personality type according to this test, but he decided to take it again to find out if he had changed.

Kim Namjoon is the leader of BTS who has held this position since the group’s debut, he was the first member to join BigHit Entertainment and even inspired others to be part of the K-Pop agency; Soon, RM wouldn’t just shock us with his leadership style.

Namjoon is also a rapper, singer, dancer, writer, composer and producer, his work is not only limited to headlining Bangtan Sonyeondan and doing international interviews; he is quite a multi-talented artist who loves his fans.

But in addition, the characteristics of RM’s personality have also made ARMY completely fall in love with this amazing artist, someone who is very intelligent, capable and also sensitive because of his taste for art; many of his thoughts and emotions are in his songs.

What is BTS RM’s MBTI? He represents ENTP, and decided to take the test again to find out if his personality had changed, what was his result?

BTS’s RM TAKES THE MBTI TEST AGAIN, DID HIS PERSONALITY CHANGE FROM HIM?

Through his Instagram Stories, BTS’s RM revealed that he had once again taken the MBTI test to find out his personality type, the best thing is that the result did not change, his type is still ENTP and he represents this type very well, as well that has not changed.

So Namjoon is still the same, a great representative of the ENTP personality, as his type hasn’t changed at all.

WHAT ARE RM’S MBTI PERSONALITY CHARACTERISTICS?

ENTPs are the ‘Innovator’ personality, they have great vision, confidence, knowledge, and an excellent sense of humor, though they may not always be able to use these characteristics to relate deeply to others, either amicably or romantically.

This is the MBTI of RM from BTS that has not changed at all, without a doubt, the idol is extremely intelligent and ARMY has noticed his sense of humor, will it really be difficult for the Bangtan leader to make friends?

