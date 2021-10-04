BTS’s RM Keeps Showing His More Intellectual Side For ARMY

RM loves to feed his culture and continues to show us his intellectual side by reading different books. The leader of BTS has been characterized as an extremely intelligent idol and his more intellectual side is shown since, in fact, he really likes to expand his knowledge and has hobbies such as reading and visiting art galleries.

RM has served BTS as a great leader , rapper, singer, dancer, writer, and even producer, is there something this idol doesn’t do right? And he still has time to show us his great intelligence , everyone knows that Namjoon has an invaluable mind.

His hobbies include art , not only painting and admiring the works of many artists, Kim Namjoon also loves literature , and his most intellectual part always comes out thanks to ARMY observing many of the things that this idol does.

Once again, we are witnesses of the great intelligence and hunger for wisdom that the leader of Bangtan Sonyeondan has , because ARMY found one of the books that the idol is reading and we enjoy learning more about his more intellectual side.

RM SHOWS US ONCE AGAIN HIS MOST INTELLECTUAL SIDE BY READING A HISTORICAL BOOK ON ART

ARMY found that MRI was holding a book in one of the chapters of ‘BTS In The Soop 2’ , it is ‘Ways of Seeing’ by John Berger , who primarily treats male view on the paintings of nudes in art; It is a highly recommended book in the history of art .

In addition, this text became very popular among feminists since it could also be taken as an example for the female image on television and the use that was given to it.

This is how BTS’s RM lets us see once again his intellectual side and how much he is interested in both art and its history and vision, without a doubt Nam’s mind must be an interesting maze of knowledge.