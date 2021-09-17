BTS’s RM Boosts Art With Historic Donation

BTS’s RM proved that two of his greatest passions are art and books, this combination inspired him as he made a memorable donation to the National Museum of Modern Art in South Korea.

The leader of the K-Pop band BTS demonstrated his love for art, books, and reading with a donation of money to a foundation.

In September, BTS and ARMY celebrated Namjoon’s birthday with projects dedicated to him, the trend was to help the environment by planting new trees, but they also gifted him events inspired by his hobbies.

It has almost become a tradition that on every birthday of the K-Pop band members , they celebrate by donating to different hospitals, organizations, charities and museums. What did RM do ?

The Korean rapper is popular for his love of art and books, so there is no better mix for him, at times in his career as an idol he joined the spread of culture and on his birthday he was no exception.

BTS’S RM SHOWED HIS LOVE FOR ART AND READING WITH A DONATION

Recently, the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art of Korea shared with netizens that they received a historic donation for their foundation, and the person responsible for this beautiful gesture was RM from Bangtan Sonyeondan .

The foundation focused on spreading the culture of reading fine arts texts added Namjoon to the list of its donors, as the star contributed 100 million won, which would be equivalent to more than 85 thousand US dollars.

That astonishing amount of money will be destined to the publication of out-of-print or difficult-to-have art books , many other texts will be republished, in the end, they will be distributed in public libraries, schools of different degrees and in the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art. . Bravo to RM !

One of the Museum workers assured that for RM it was important that boys with all kinds of difficulties had an approach to art through museums that have interesting works, in addition to reading. What did you think of this special gift from the interpreter of Butter to his country?