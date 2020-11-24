BTS’s reaction to 2021 GRAMMY nomination

This morning the artists nominated for the 2021 GRAMMY Awards were revealed, the members of BTS shared a funny video of their reaction to hearing their band’s name as the possible winners of the golden megaphone. Check out the clip.

BTS managed to make history as the first K-pop band to receive a nomination for the 2021 GRAMMY Awards, one of the most important ceremonies in the industry recognizing the creative work of musicians.

This year, the Big Hit agency group were nominated by the Recording Academy, named after the 7 singers and rappers shine in the category of: Best pop duo / group performance with Dynamite.

THIS IS HOW BTS LIVED THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE GRAMMY NOMINATIONS

The emotion of the fans and the band was felt on social networks, the teamwork gave its results, the interpreters of ‘Boy With Luv’ will fulfill another of their dreams, to be part of the GRAMMYs.

Through Twitter, a video was posted where Taehyung, Jungkook, Namjoon, and Jimin reacted to the live broadcast to share the names of all the artists nominated for the 2021 Grammy Awards.

In the 19-second clip, the enthusiasm was present, when the 4 members of the group heard their nomination, their reactions were different, V sat with an astonished face, the Golden Maknae stood up and celebrated with a special shout .

RM took a big leap and was imitated by Jimin, at the end everyone yelled:

BTS!

BTS monopolized all the trends in social networks, they placed the mentions on a trending topic: ALBUM OF THE YEAR, Dynamite, GROUP PERFORMANCE, Best Pop Duo, THEY ACHIEVED IT and I’M CRYING.

CONGRATULATIONS TO BTS AND ARMY!

