BTS’s Jungkook Will Take Part in The Soundtrack For The 2022 World Cup And Perform at The Opening Ceremony in Qatar

Earlier this year, there were rumors that BTS were going to take part in the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Despite the rumors, the agency has not confirmed anything.

However, Jungkook then traveled to Qatar, rekindling these rumors and sparking heated discussions, with the Qatar World Cup being particularly controversial. Again, we don’t have confirmation from the Hub yet.

On November 12, Big Hit Music confirmed that although BTS will not be able to perform at the opening ceremony in full, Jungkook, maknae, will perform there as a representative of BTS. Moreover, he will also take part in the official soundtrack of the event!

방탄소년단 ‘정국’이 2022 FIFA 카타르 월드컵 공식 사운드트랙과 월드컵 개막식 공연에 참여합니다. 많은 기대 부탁드립니다!

Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/MwJ2kdNRBp — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 12, 2022

The opening ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 20, at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Qatar. It will be followed by the first match of the tournament, in which Qatar and Ecuador will meet. We don’t know the details of Jungkook’s performance yet, but we can expect something explosive!