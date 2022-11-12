BTS’s Jungkook Will Perform at The Opening Ceremony of The FIFA World Cup in Qatar

BTS’s Jungkook is going to perform at the opening ceremony of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The ceremony will take place next Sunday (November 20) on the day of the start of the tournament. The 2022 World Cup will last until December 18 in the capital Doha and its surroundings and is being held amid ongoing criticism over the deaths of migrant workers during the construction of stadiums and the country’s views on homosexuality, which is illegal in Qatar.

This morning (November 12), the official BTS Twitter account announced that Jungkook will be among the performers at Sunday’s opening ceremony, and will also contribute to the official soundtrack of the tournament.

The tweet read: “Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the soundtrack of the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar and will perform at the opening ceremony of the World Cup. Stay tuned!”

방탄소년단 ‘정국’이 2022 FIFA 카타르 월드컵 공식 사운드트랙과 월드컵 개막식 공연에 참여합니다. 많은 기대 부탁드립니다!

At a press conference on the eve of the World Cup, England head coach Gareth Southgate said that his players would talk about human rights violations in the host country Qatar during the tournament.

Speaking after announcing his 26-man squad for the tournament, in which England will face Iran in their first match on November 21, Southgate insists that his team will openly discuss issues related to the tournament.

“We have always talked about issues that we think should be talked about, especially those that we think we can influence,” he told the media.

“Contrary to one or two observations over the past few weeks, we have talked about this tournament in the same way as other countries, about human rights issues. We have very clearly expressed our point of view on this issue.”

Meanwhile, Jungkook recently released a new collaborative single “Left and Right” with Charlie Puth. The release of “Left and Right” came just a week after the duo teased the song on TikTok, following a series of rumors that the American singer-songwriter is going to collaborate with the boy band K-pop.

Back in 2018, Jungkook joined Put on stage to perform his hit “We Don’t Talk Anymore” at the MGA Awards ceremony in Incheon, Korea. Later that night, Put returned the favor by joining the septet to perform a piano version of their song “Fake Love”.