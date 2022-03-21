BTS’s Jungkook revealed what he thought after his jacket unbuttoned during a concert in Seoul

BTS’s Jungkook responded to a fan who asked him about an unbuttoned jacket during their recent concert in Seoul. On the last day of the Permission To Dance on Stage concert, Jungkook was seen with difficulty unbuttoning a button on his blazer. During Fake Love’s performance, Jungkook struggled and giggled while the button kept opening. He managed to fix it after several attempts. (Also read | BTS PTD on stage in Seoul, Day 3: Jungkook struggles with a button on his blazer, giggles when it unbuttons during a concert. See)

Recently, Jungkook, along with other members of the RM group, Shuga, J-Hope, Jimin and Vi, hosted a live broadcast on V Live. However, Gene was not with them, as he underwent surgery for a finger injury.

🐥how do you do it (insta story)? Is there a button to press?

🐨when you press the story- I’ll tell you how later~

🐻but, this, this..where do you see the answers to the question?

🐥but how do you post a story?

During the performance , a fan asked: “What happened to Jeongguk’s shirt during Fake Love?” At the same time, Suga asked if the button was really undone, and Jeongguk replied, as Twitter user @btsbaragi_jk translated: “It’s undone.” The other participants started teasing him. Shoogar asked: Jimin said, “It seemed like you were constantly laughing and smiling during the performance.” RM said: “I saw him before we came out (on stage), and he pulled a lot (in the thread).”

Jungkook said, “The reason I was laughing was because I buttoned it up once, but it came undone again, so I was stunned.” Suga reminded RM that he had accidentally ripped off the buttons of Jeongguk earlier. To this, Jungkook added, “I’ve been thinking. Since it’s already undone, should I unbutton another one? Should I just unbutton it completely?”

V intervened, saying: “I think it would be nice if you performed by taking it off once.” Jungkook replied, “No, not for me. I’m not ready yet.” Jimin added, “As far as I know, at that time, the fans couldn’t hold back their applause, and a sound came out of their mouths.” He was talking about the moment during the concert when Jungkook’s blazer unbuttoned.

Suga asked Jeongguk: “I heard that you went there after you buttered yourself on the third day.” While RM and J-Hope were laughing, Jungkook said, “But I always do that because I have to show my abs. You always have to be ready.”

Speaking about Jin, Suga said he was resting, and Jimin added that he was recovering well. RM said, “Guys, don’t worry too much, he said he’s fine. The operation was short, and to be honest, he’s fine.” A representative of Jin, a soft toy of the BT21 RJ character, was seen live on the air. Referring to this, Jungkook said: “That’s why this friend came (RJ). Jimin said: “Jin-hyun (brother) told us to send greetings to you guys. We saw him today,” and RM added, “Seeing him, he felt good.”