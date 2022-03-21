BTS’s Jungkook introduces a new phrase for “Netflix and Chill.”

The BTS member, Jungkook, never stops setting trends, as the K-pop idol is now trying to change slang terms in his own way, as a result of which the rest of the septet members have dispersed.

The Euphoria hitmaker recently held an informal question and answer session with fans on Instagram, where he asked fans: “What would it be good for me to do right now…”

Answering the questions of the 24-year-old singer, one user wrote: “Do you want to eat ramen with me?” Jeongguk replied: “Do you want to eat ramen before you leave?”

For those who don’t understand, this is a Korean phrase for the well-known term “Netflix and relax”.

Introducing his fans to a new way to flirt with lovers, Jungkook wrote: “These days it’s ‘Do you want to go see my cat’… hehe.”

Moreover, during a recent live broadcast of the creators of the Butter hits, the beloved K-pop idol accidentally said: “Ah! “Are you coming to see my cat?”

The leader of the RM group, real name Kim Nam Joon, asked the youngest member, “What is it?”

“Ah, this is an updated version of ‘Do you want to go and eat ramen with me?’,” the My Time singer replied, to which Namjoon stated, “OK, we’ll stop here…”