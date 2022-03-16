BTS’s Jungkook changed his Instagram name and saddened ARMY

One of the members of Bangtan Sonyeondan who had been characterized the most on Instagram by a unique name was Jungkook. However, this morning his username had disappeared, replaced by a more common one.

Jungkook of BTS changed the iconic name of his Instagram account, for one more identifiable in the networks. So he said goodbye to ‘abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz’ to change it to ‘jungkook.97’.

The sudden change took many fans by surprise, even for some it was a sad development. At no time did they expect that JK would decide to change his username.

Although there is no official reason for the change yet, many users on the internet commented on what it could mean.

JUNGKOOK STOPS BEING THE ‘ALPHABET BOY’ ON INSTAGRAM

Previously, Jungkook’s username had drawn a lot of attention because of how long it was. As well as being pretty much the entire alphabet, except for J and K. At the time, many fans thought it was a clever reference to the abbreviation of his name ‘JK’ and were delighted to discover the secret behind the alphabet.

However, after the sudden change to ‘jungkook.97’, they couldn’t help but notice that it would be something more common. One of the reasons why they suspect he could change his name is that in this way it will be easier for new fans or people interested in him to find his name on Instagram more easily.

HOW DID ARMY REACT TO JUNGKOOK’S NAME CHANGE ON INSTAGRAM?

Most of BTS’s Jungkook fans felt a little sad at the user change. Many hinted that they were going to miss the alphabet boy, as his previous name was very creative and unique. Some even wondered if they had joked a lot with the previous name and that had caused the idol to decide to change it.

Regardless of the reason, it won’t take long for ARMY to get used to his new username.

