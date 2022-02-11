BTS’s Jungkook and Jeon Yeo Been have a secret connection

Jungkook and Jeon Yeo Been agree on more than just working within Korean entertainment, we tell you about an element that united both stars and stole the looks of fans.

Although both frequently work in front of the cameras, each of these celebs is focused on different fields of entertainment. While Jungkook is an idol, dancer, and composer with extensive musical abilities, Jeon Yeo Been is a talented actress who always captivates us with her performances.

Despite this, you will notice that both have a lot in common, starting with having the same last name, being very popular among fans worldwide and having a great charisma that makes you fall in love.

However, we cannot ignore the fact that both have very good taste in fashion and in fact this is another point that came to unite them at a certain time and that will be revealed today.

JUNGKOOK AND JEON YEO BEEN MATCH ON FASHION TRENDS

Both celebs have modeled high-impact designer clothes and fashion houses, but what about the looks they wear while going about their respective career pursuits? On one occasion, Jeon Yeo Been and Jeon Jungkook wore the same garment, each in her style but both under the spotlight. Here we tell you the details of when and how all this happened.

Surely you remember that at the BTS concerts for Permission To Dance On Stage in the city of Los Angeles, the idols wore amazing outfits. Jungkook in particular made a big impact with a black jacket that he wore to performances of Fake Love, Black Swan, and more.

Meanwhile, actress Jeon Yeo Been wore that same outfit but in a totally formal style, ready to play Hong Cha Young in Vincenzo and become a lawyer, have you noticed?

JUNGKOOK AND JEON YEO BEEN SHOW HOW VERSATILE KOREAN FASHION IS

We probably never imagined that these South Korean celebrities would wear the same clothes, but each one looked amazing with their looks, which are adapted to different situations but in each case they were ideally adapted.

So now you know what else Jungkook and Jeon Yeo Been have in common, will we see more matches of them later?

