BTS’s Jungkook and IU were included in Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 200 greatest singers of all time!

On January 1, the famous Rolling Stone magazine published a list of famous artists.

“200 Greatest Singers of all time” revealed artists who have left a mark on the music industry.

Before revealing the list, the article discussed the essence of music, as well as the relationship between performers and listeners. It also emphasized the tremendous power that singers possess only because of their talents.

BTS’s Jungkook and IU were added by Rolling Stone magazine to the list of the 200 greatest singers of all time, noting their stagecraft, hard work, character and music.

IU was ranked 135th, and Rolling Stone magazine praised her vocal range, especially in her performance of the iconic song “Good Day”.

At the climax of the song, IU went viral for putting on a three-note performance.

The article also expresses awe at the fact that she sold out tickets to the Olympic Stadium in Seoul in less than five minutes, highlighting the huge popularity of Ayu.

“After her breakthrough 2010 hit “Good Day” (which received well-deserved praise for its magnificent three-note climax) IU has become one of the most respected vocalists in South Korean music.”

“In 2022, she became the first Korean soloist to headline a concert at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, selling out the hall in five minutes, with colleagues and fans such as Jung Kook from BTS, Jihe and Jeonyong from Twice, as well as Subin and Bomgyu from TXT. to celebrate her triumph.”

In 191st place, Jungkook from BTS reigned due to his talent and stage skills.

The review describes him as a multi-faceted member with determination and humility.

He was also praised for his vocals and contributions to music making, especially in Charlie Puth’s 2022 release “Left and Right”.

“Jungkook , the most versatile young member of BTS, boasts a long list of talents — he is a strong performer, has written several songs and is known to be extremely hardworking and modest, despite the success he achieved at such an early age.”

“He is also an extremely gifted singer. In 2022, when his track with Charlie Puth “Left and Right” became the fastest song by a Korean soloist, exceeding 400 million listens on Spotify, Puth called him one of the only artists.” ever sent me perfect vocals.”

Congratulations to Jungkook and IU on getting on the list!