BTS’s Jin reacts to his merch controversy, how expensive is it?

The company of the BTS boys has received some criticism after announcing a new product line and it is all due to higher costs than imagined.

As you know, the members of the idol group like to get involved in the creation of the merch that will later be released for ARMY, they have done it several times and now BTS has worked together with their team to prepare ideal sets for bedtime.

The line of official merchandise that will be launched very soon, was announced and promoted by the hand of the Dynamite singers, you can find pajamas of different designs and also very original pillows, what was the problem?

The merch collection will be launched only on January 17, or at least that has been the proposed plan, however, a look at what can be bought and the prices of each item was shown, which caused the controversy to begin .

BTS: THE GROUP’S MERCH IS CRITICIZED FOR THE PRICE, HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?

According to the Weverse shop page, the two-piece pajama sets will cost $ 100, without taking into account the shipping that fans will have to cover depending on the area from which they order.

Faced with this surprise, many expressed their dissatisfaction with the prices because it differs in a very considerable way from a pajama that you would normally find on sale and it becomes less accessible to the BTS fandom.

JIN REACTS TO THE PRICES OF PAJAMAS

Apparently this puzzling surprise was not just for ARMY, as later Jin, who filmed promotionals for this merchandise, took to his Weverse account to show that he was not comfortable with the selected prices, either. The boy said:

I asked them to use good quality material for the pajamas, but that price, also surprised me

Neither HYBE nor Weverse have made their point of view known about this situation, but for now the prices have not changed despite the criticism, there are still several days before the sale begins and we could discover new surprises about this collection .