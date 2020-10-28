BTS’s Jin and V brush their bodies and step up the ship

The handsome members of BTS, Jin and V had a loving encounter that raised the curious suspicions of shipping.

In RUN BTS 112 we could see epic and very funny moments but on Twitter the fans of the boy band went crazy especially with the participation of Seokjin who pretended to be a teacher of the group while the other six members were mischievous students.

Jin made fans laugh with hilarious jokes like when he confused Tae Tae V, so that he would change his answer into a trivia and make him lose. Or when he put the others to play creating teams and Taehyung V hugged Suga, making him blush.

Shippeo between V and Jin

Seeing so many funny moments between Jin and V, woke up the ship between them, plus there was a moment in chapter 112 where their hands touched strangely and ARMY could not go unnoticed.

Fans quickly began to create speculation and comment that Jin and V have an alleged relationship beyond friendship, although this is completely uncertain and it is not really possible to verify it.

Shipps between various members have always been a constant in social networks as well as they relate Jimin with Jungkook but this has never gone beyond a simple rumor.

I think the teacher Seokjin and the student president Taehyung are dating pic.twitter.com/cEi9yNOvag — taejin ✰ (@RJSeokjinnie) October 22, 2020

Twitter comments on Jin and V:

“I think Professor Seokjin and Student President Taehyung are dating.”

“Master Seokjin is waiting for student Tae Tae to graduate soon so he can get married.”

“They weren’t trying to hide it.”

“I think Professor Seokjin and class president Taehyung are also secretly meeting in the science lab.”



