BTS’s Jimin was very popular during his student days

BTS’s Jimin was popular before debuting in the K-pop group, the idol was a star during his student days. The boys of BigHit are preparing the release of their new album “BE”, they will return with a new comeback on November 20 and are expected to break new records, although it seems that the history of the members was already popular before it was released. became trainees, Jimin was very popular during high school.

Through social media, a former partner of BTS Jimin decided to share a story about his student days. Over the years, idols evolve and change their image, the look of teenagers is very different from what they show as K-pop stars. The member of the group stole the hearts of his companions from a very young age.

Jimin studied dance since high school and demonstrated his talent on stage before entering BigHit, his fate seemed to be sealed, because according to the anecdote that a user shared, he caused great furor during a festival and assured that he has always been a handsome boy.

JIMIN WAS A SCHOOL STAR IN THE PAST

Jimin’s former partner shared some photos of the idol with glasses and explained that during the second year the singer was already in dance classes and was attractive. He shared that during a high school retreat he covered Mirotic, a TVXQ song, and all the girls ran to see him.

Jimin took off his glasses and showed off his abs, shortly after, his classmates wanted to see him and they broke down a door, since then, he became one of the most popular students. The idol’s talent was one of his great qualities from a young age and now he also steals the hearts of ARMY.

The Bangtan member has demonstrated his contemporary dance skills in each of the group’s choreography.

Recently, the idol revealed the reason behind his crying during the online concert Map of the soul ON: E



