BTS’s Jimin trends on Twitter and drives ARMY crazy

BTS returns to “America’s Got Talent” with a fun one-take performance of “Dynamite” and Jimin is one of the most anticipated.

K-pop superstars BTS presented their English-language single Dynamite, which made history, broke records and was established on the American talent competition show “America’s Got Talent” aired on September 16.

The Korea Herald reports that the seven-member band that Park Jimin, better known as Jimin, belongs to featured a pre-recorded live performance of Dynamite on the weekly show.

The performance against the backdrop of an empty nighttime amusement park was filmed at Everland, South Korea’s largest theme park in Yongin, south of Seoul, according to a representative for Big Hit Entertainment, the band’s label said. to the Herald.

This performance marked BTS’s second guest appearance on America’s Got Talent; The first was their live performance on the show in September 2018 with Idol, the title track from the group’s Love Yourself: Answer album.

BTS plans to make a final appearance for Dynamite at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18.

BTS made history by becoming the first South Korean recording artist to top Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart with Dynamite.

Jimin becomes a trend

After their performance, a BTS member made Twitter go crazy.

The artist was trending on Twitter with more than 100,000 tweets, all because of how he looked and sounded during the performance, according to Koreaboo.

Looking effortlessly cool during the performance, Jimin’s smile made fans swoon.

A new feature-length documentary about BTS will hit theaters next week in South Korea following a postponement due to the resurgence of the new coronavirus across the country, multiplex network CGV announced on September 17, according to The Korea Herald.

Break The Silence: The Movie will premiere on September 24 exclusively in CGV theaters in South Korea, according to CGV.

The film chronicles BTS during their 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour across the United States, Europe, and Asia, where Jimin looks adorable.



