As everyone knows, ARMY, Jin became the first BTS member to take up his mandatory duties on December 13, and the latest group photos made fans worried.

The participants have shown how much they care about their “hyung”, and Jimin, in particular, has already proved this in various ways, and he continues to do so.

On December 24, Jimin returned to Weverse and Instagram, sharing photos with ARMY to wish them happy holidays. And as usual, he’s charming.

After these photos, Jimin left a message on Weverse (he also posted his selfie with Jin as an avatar). He said: “Jin-hyun too, merry Christmas.”

In response, ARMY said that he would like to have a good time on this holiday, saying that “our warm wishes will reach him in time.”

Jimin seemed touched by this message, as he replied to it, saying, “These are very beautiful words.”

Obviously, the other Armies were touched to see how much Jimin was thinking about Jin and couldn’t help but share their emotions.

JIMIN LOVE FOR JIN ♡ pic.twitter.com/Ysu41A3jwu — hope⁷ (@winnttaebear) December 24, 2022

jimin loves his jin hyung so much pic.twitter.com/eJXLqFNyao — ·ᴗ· (@joonstudio) December 24, 2022

As always, the BTS members prove that they still love each other, and this definitely makes ARMIE emotional for the first holiday season without Gin.