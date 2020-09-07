BTS’s Jimin sets the example and wears face masks

BTS member Jimin was praised by the WHO for wearing face masks in the new normal.

Jimin from BTS is the clear example of the “new normal” according to the Head of Social Networks and Media Monitoring of the World Health Organization, Sari Setiogi Griberg.

The WHO head of social media took to Twitter to share an image from BTS’s Instagram Stories showing Jimin wearing a mask during a practice session. She tagged the group and also urged her followers to be like Jimin in her post.

In the picture, the BTS member was rehearsing for the MTV Video Music Awards according to AllKpop, a Korean media portal. Jimin, dressed casually in the picture, was wearing a jean jacket over a darker shade tee and matching beanie.

Jimin wastes tenderness with masks

The South Korean singer wears a white mask. This image was shared by the WHO social media director as she urged everyone to wear a mask.

With the world grappling with the COVID-19 situation, wearing a mask is one more step in protecting oneself, according to WHO’s Sari Setiogi Griberg.

“Also #WearAMaskFace in medical mask: Jimin #BTS #VMAWITHBTS #VMA … Just shout out for his good behavior face in medical mask and hopefully he can be a role model for #BTSARMY, other idols and the rest of us #BTS #Jimin Baby front girl #WearAMask ”, wrote the representative of the WHO.

Jimin’s photo was also accompanied by another comical tweet that read, “Superheroes save lives. You can do the same. Wear a mask!”

The group performed for the MTV VMAs remotely to follow strict social distancing rules to curb the spread of COVID-19. BTS’s ON music videos scored four wins on the 2020 MTV VMA, where Jimin was featured.



