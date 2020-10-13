BTS’s Jimin receives this great birthday present

Jimin turned 25 and ARMY surprised him with an incredible gift. The BTS member thanked fans for the gesture.

BTS member Jimin received a tremendous surprise right on his birthday. The artist who was born on October 13 received another perfect gift. The solo song “Filter” from BTS’s Map of the Soul: 7 album.

The item has officially sold more than 200,000 units in the United States. Filter is the first and only solo song from the MOTS: 7 album to sell over 200K units in the US It is by far the best-selling Korean solo song in the US in 2020.

After BTS MOTS ON: E’s two-day online concert, Jimin received countless accolades due to an exceptional live performance of “Filter.” Jimin was immediately trending in the United States and around the world after #FilterFirstStage and in many other countries on different online sites.

Also, after Jimin’s live performance, “Filter” re-entered US iTunes and peaked at # 39. It was previously reported that Filter previously peaked at # 1 on US iTunes. of July. It continued on the US iTunes charts even more than 24 hours from the end of MOTS ON: E or up to the time of this writing.

Filter’s popularity in the United States was initially demonstrated when the song peaked at # 1 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart the week of October 10.

Jimin’s filter theme has been on the chart for 30 weeks. It remains one of the most popular international songs in the United States since its release on February 21, 2020.

Jimin ranks as the best Korean soloist

Additionally, Filter is still currently the # 1 best-selling song of 2020 on US Amazon.Jimin has impressively surpassed songs by internationally renowned artists such as The Weekend, Tones and I, Post Malone, and Billie Eilish.

Going back in time, Filter became the 81st-most-played song on USApple Music a day after its release. It was recognized as the highest rated song by a Korean soloist on US Apple Music.

✨Team Jimin let's go for 300k units within the next 6 months. Don't hesitate to reach out to us or @fundsforpjm for funds via DM or [email protected] if you're from the U.S or PR. Don't stop buying and streaming. He loves to make us happy so let's do the same for him 💛 pic.twitter.com/ocMPF4IAC7 — Park Jimin USA 🇺🇸 (@ParkJiminUSA95) October 12, 2020

Now, fans are facing a new challenge and that is to make Filter sell more than 300K copies in a span of six months.

Jimin’s “Filter” has accomplished a lot in the United States, even without any promotion or live performance. So now one could imagine what else this Latin vibe could accomplish now that the world has seen how exceptional its live stage is.

The #FilterFirstStage fancam reached 1 million views in just 8 hours, the fastest to hit that record and now has 1.6 million views. Jimin certainly had a great birthday day.



