BTS’s Jimin Owns The Bag Everyone Would Love To Have In Their Collection

Jimin look captivates ARMY and gives us proof of how creative this idol is when it comes to fashion, new trends, and cool outfits, what makes one of his bags so special?

Be it on or off stage, the members of BTS have created their own style and have also connected with the world of fashion, it is not only about the clothes they wear on each occasion but even the accessories that so soon how they use them they become some of the most sought after by their fans.

The Idols usually wear several luxury brands according to the preferences and style of each, but if we talk about his role fashionista then Jimin leads with this quality. The singer is known for his good taste and ability to make any outfit have a special touch, in this case, it was one of his bags that helps us to verify it.

Recently a list was created where the favorite bags of celebrities were included, so several designer items were named and one of them belongs to Jimin.

JIMIN’S BAG IS CAPABLE OF ENHANCING ANY LOOK

ELLE Japan named several of the most popular bags among those stars who love this type of article and there was one that stood out among Korean celebrities, coincidentally it is an article that Jimin recently carried when BTS left for the United States for his participation in the Assembly General of the United Nations .

It is nothing more and nothing less than a Louis Vuitton Petit Malle, it is a small bag in black with gold applications, the idol wore it crossed from one of his shoulders and thus complimented his look.

The bag has many outstanding qualities but one of the most special is the ease of combining it, as well as the fact that its use ideally complements even a simple outfit in terms of tones or designs since by itself it already has a glamorous style.