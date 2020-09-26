BTS’s Jimin is a STAR, even before joining the K-Pop group

BTS has rising success and Jimin was a star even before joining the K-Pop group.

BTS is on top of the world right now. After dreaming of having a No. 1 single for so long, her wish finally came true on August 31. “Dynamite” debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, making them the first Korean group in history to reach that goal.

Due to the song’s huge success, “Dynamite” has helped introduce BTS to many more fans.

As longtime ARMY members know, the first step in joining the fanbase is learning about BTS’s backstory, so if you’re doing some research on them, you can start with what Jimin did before. by BTS.

Jimin was ALWAYS a star

Jimin’s handsome looks, charming personality, and heavenly voice never fail to attract new ARMY members.

For example, when BTS appeared on talk shows such as Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Late Show with James Corden, it was clear that both hosts developed a soft spot for him.

Since he’s so popular with fans, it’s hard to believe that there was a time when everyone didn’t know Jimin’s name and extraordinary talents.

If you want to know what Jimin was like before BTS, these five facts will tell you all about his musical journey.

Where did Jimin grow up?

Let’s start with the basics. Jimin was born as Park Ji-min on October 13, 1995 in Busan, Korea (the same place as Jungkook), making him the third youngest member of BTS. No matter how successful the group is, Jimin seems like he will never forget where he came from.

In June 2019, BTS performed in Busan for their fifth Muster concert, and during their performances, Jimin and Jungkook called themselves “Princes and Pride of Busan.” After the show, Jimin even filmed a live broadcast talking about his hometown. He expressed disbelief at the fact that the city turned their Gwangan Bridge purple for BTS.

“Can you see this? When I got to Busan, I kept looking at the bridge because it is so beautiful,” Jimin said, pointing to the view of the bridge outside his hotel window.

Where did Jimin school go?

Before debuting with BTS in 2013, Jimin attended Busan High School of Arts, where he studied in the Dance Department. According to Koreaboo, Jimin’s classroom teacher, Mr. Lee, thought he was an amazing student who worked so hard at school.

“He was excellent in both his studies and dancing, entering as the top student in his department,” shared Mr. Lee.

Eventually, Jimin transferred to Korea High School of the Arts, where he befriended V. The stars sing about their school days on their track Map of the Soul: 7, “Friends.”

After graduating from high school and joining BTS, Jimin took a break from his studies for a few years. All of that changed on July 7 when Big Hit Entertainment revealed that Jimin enrolled in Hanyang Cyber ​​University graduate school to obtain an MBA in advertising and media. His online classes started in September.

What were Jimin’s hobbies?

When Jimin was a student at the Busan School of the Arts, Mr. Lee would often see him hanging out with his friends or practicing his dance routines.

“I remember every time I was in the practice studio, I practiced more than anyone else,” Lee said.

On a February 2017 episode of the New Yang Nam Show, Jimin’s contemporary dance teacher said that she also witnessed his dedicated work ethic in high school.

“During class, I constantly asked how to do a move,” Ms. Kim revealed, adding that Jimin trained specific muscles every day to improve.

Fans can catch a glimpse of Jimin’s early contemporary dance skills below.

Who were Jimin’s first musical inspirations?

BTS’s taste in music is as diverse as their discography. Over and over again, Jimin has said that one of his favorite artists of all time is Usher.

In a November 2017 interview with LIVE 101.5 Phoenix, Jimin even recreated Usher’s iconic “No Limit” dance when interviewers asked him what his favorite song was.

In December 2019, Jimin also couldn’t help but make some moves when he heard the “Yeah!” From Usher. playing in Times Square on New Years Eve.

Where did Jimin train?

Most idols train for years before debuting in a K-Pop group, but surprisingly, Jimin’s training only lasted one year.

Before debuting with BTS in 2013, Jimin trained at Just Dance Academy, where he allegedly learned about popping and blocking.

Jimin’s perseverance and determination definitely paid off in the end. You deserve all this success and more.



