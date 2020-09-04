BTS’s Jimin has adorably small pinky fingers (PHOTO)

Even flaws suit BTS member Jimin. Here we reveal photographs that make the artist look like an adorable baby.

While talking about his song “Friends” with V, his friend commented on how he has changed since he was a teenager. The biggest change? His little fingers.

Jimin is the icon of BTS

Fans know him for songs like “Serendipity” and “Filter.” Jimin is one of seven BTS performers, who primarily functions as a singer in the group. Jimin is also a fun and energetic friend to the other members, although he may be a bit shorter than RM and J-Hope.

According to K-pop Map, Jimin is a bit short, at around 173cm. That makes him the smallest of all the artists in this boy band. Aside from his height, the length of the South Korean artist’s little finger is also noticeably shorter than that of the other BTS members. (There was no accident or anything. He was just born with adorable pinkies.)

Jimin changed in recent years

It’s not that small, but compared to BTS singers like V and Jungkook, the singer’s pinky seems tiny. The other idols even mention him from time to time, including V, who brought him up during an interview on YouTube. One person asked “in V’s eyes, how is 20-year-old Jimin different from his teens?”

“I think Jimin’s little finger grew a little bit,” V joked, according to a translation of the YouTube video.

“Compared to nine years ago, back then they were very cute. But now they have grown a lot and now Jimin’s cheeks are gone, everyone! ”

It’s kind of an inside joke for BTS fans to comment on Jimin’s pinky fingers. However, everything is with love. Some even took to social media, sharing their love for Jimin’s voice, his good heart, and his adorable little fingers.

“My favorite boat dynamic is the shortie with a little pinky that wants to be pampered and hugged 24/7 by the high baritone with the most number 1s on iTunes,” noted one Twitter user of V and Jimin’s collaboration.

Aside from their duet on “Friends”, both V and Jimin have their own solo songs with BTS. For V, that includes “Singularity” from Love Yourself: Answer. For Jimin that means “Serendipity” outside of Love Yourself: Answer.



