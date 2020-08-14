BTS’s Jimin Continues Success with “Filter”

Park Jimin continues to position himself on music platforms. The BTS singer achieved a new record on Spotify.

BTS singer Park Jimin has set a new record for the song “Filter” by being the most played solo song from BTS ‘fourth album Map of the Soul: 7 on Spotify, the world’s largest music streaming app, until the cut of this August 14.

Jimin’s “Filter” streams have now reached 71,274,182, surpassing that of Intro: Persona which was released before “Filter.”

Jimin positions himself again on Spotify

This is another record added to many achievements that Jimin’s track has already achieved, such as the biggest 24-hour debut for a Korean solo song and the most-played Korean solo of 2020.

In addition, Jimin’s single “Filter” has reached # 1 on iTunes in 93 countries and regions around the world. On August 13 and 14 alone, Filter led in 2 additional countries, namely Mozambique and South Africa.

With such a record, Jimin becomes the fourth Korean solo artist with the most No. 1s on iTunes.



