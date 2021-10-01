BTS’s Jimin Beautifies Seoul With His Face For His Birthday

October is here and for ARMY Jimtober has started, a month dedicated to BTS’s Jimin for his birthday. What projects is ARMY organizing for BTS’s Jimin’s birthday in 2021? As we are used to, the fandom of the K-Pop band has been overcome with a gift near the HYBE facilities.

September is completely dedicated to Jungkook and RM, while October has its own king, it is Jimin since the idol’s birthday is on the 13th but the celebrations and projects continue throughout the month.

With the arrival of October, the celebrations officially begin for Jimtober, the name with which the ARMY has renamed the BTS star’s birthday month, but what do you have in store for him?

The Bangtan Sonyeondan fandom has staged a series of billboard announcements in honor of Jimin, which adorn the vicinity of HYBE, each featuring encouraging or caring phrases for the Lie performer.

BTS’S JIMIN INAUGURATES JIMTOBER WITH HIS VISUAL GRACING SEOUL CITY

14 ads for the birthday of Jimin of BTS are available and in view of the public, are distributed at various bus stops, all near Yongsan Yongsangu Trade Center in Seoul, Hybe address.

Can you imagine walking through the streets of Seoul and stumbling upon these advertisements? They are sure to become a tourist attraction for local and international fans, we have no doubt that the Busan native will be moved by their gift.

Jimtober has kicked off in Korea! Jimin's birthday ads were spotted on 14 signages in 7 bus stops (central lane) across HYBE Office Building. "Happy birthday, Jimin"

"What would I do without Jimin?" 🗓 Oct 1-31#Jimtober #JiminDay2021pic.twitter.com/jaigyzjuKB — Jimin Global ✨ (@JiminGlobal) October 1, 2021

Netizens assure that the project will hesitate all month, which is why they welcomed the new view of the city adorned with Jimin. Those in charge of the spectacular gift chose meaningful photos for the Big Hit star and each ad features a different one. What did you think of the initiative?