BTS’s Jimin and James Corden combine their Gucci looks

At the beginning of the year, James Corden was named as Papa Mochi because Jimin baptized him that, now the host showed that he is a big fan of the idol by wearing the same jacket as the BTS member.

The boys of BTS had a year full of activities, they appeared in various shows in the United States, including The Late Late Show with James Corden, where they demonstrated their good chemistry with the British conductor.

Jimin and the actor from the movie ‘Cats’ had incredible moments together, the BTS member called Corden Papa Mochi and the idol’s fandom went crazy when they witnessed the friendship of the two celebrities.

Recently, James Corden was caught on a walk through the streets where he wore a look similar to Jimin in the era of ‘Dynamite’, could it be that both are connected even in tastes for clothes?

JIMIN AND JAMES CORDEN GO GUCCI BOYS

The garment in green, pink and red is from the fashion house Gucci, a famous designer brand that the boys of BTS usually model, the host of The Late Late Show chose to combine his outfit with denim jeans and comfortable shoes.

The comedian added his special touch to the outfit with sunglasses, he showed that being a rock star is part of his personality.

Although Jimin gave it a more retro touch, Papa Mochi opted for a lighthearted style. The jacket that the singer wore in the presentations of the single in English ‘Dynamite’ has a cost of 39,600 Mexican pesos.

It was clear to ARMY that good taste runs in the family, netizens did not miss the opportunity to comment on the combination of both Mochis, which undoubtedly stole the hearts of the fans of both.



