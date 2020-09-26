BTS’s J-Hope: Meet the group’s lead dancer and rapper

It’s a fact that Jung Hoseok can sing, rap, and dance, but what else do we know about BTS’s J-Hope?

Jung Hoseok, better known as J-Hope, is one of the seven members of the popular K-Pop boy band BTS. Managed by Big Hit Entertainment, the group debuted on the world stage in 2013. BTS is one of the most successful music groups in the world right now, and it’s not just because of their music.

The seven members of the chaotic boy band are also admired for their alarmingly good looks, daring fashion choices, and different lovable personalities. J-Hope, the group’s lead dancer and rapper, is a favorite of many.

Known for his lovable personality and courageous fashion choices, J-Hope calls himself “my hope, your hope, everyone’s hope.” However, there is much more to this energetic ball of fun from South Korea than meets the eye.

J-Hope’s life before BTS

Dancing has always been a part of J-Hope’s life. Before his official debut with BTS, J-Hope was actually a member of an underground dance team called Neuron. He took dance classes at the Gwangju Academy of Music and even won some local and national awards.

His interest in dance opened a natural path to stardom for him. J-Hope began working on his singing and rapping, which allowed him to audition as an idol trainee. Clearly successful, during his time as a trainee, J-Hope appeared rapping on Jo Kwon’s song “Animal” in 2012.

Solo career

On March 2, 2018, J-Hope released her first solo project “Hope World”. The release included two major hits for the BTS rapper, “Airplane” and “Daydream.” The release debuted at number sixty-three on the Billboard 200 chart, and peaked in popularity at number thirty-eight.

At the time, this positioned J-Hope to become the highest-ranking Korean solo artist in history. The release was so successful that it gave J-Hope the number three position on the emerging artists chart. It also debuted at position ninety-seven on the Artist 100 chart.

This made him the second Korean solo artist to make it to that particular list. On September 27, 2019, J-Hope released the hit song “Chicken Noodle Soup”, a single in collaboration with American singer Becky G.

Both J-Hope and Becky G claim that they joined in on the song, as they both learned to dance to the beat of the original. The song debuted at number eighty-one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and by October 4 had been streamed more than 9 million times, with more than 11,000 downloads.

Due to this success, J-Hope became the first BTS member to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as a solo artist. He is currently the sixth Korean artist to rank on the same list. However, he is remembered for being the first to achieve this feat.

An altruistic heart

As a group, BTS is known for their community outreach work and altruistic efforts. Aside from the many things he’s involved in with BTS, J-Hope has also graciously extended himself to various charitable causes on many occasions.

In February 2018, J-Hope donated the equivalent of $ 89,000 USD of her own money to Child<2FEMININE> Korea. This is a non-profit organization that provides financial, physical and emotional support to children. This was not the first time the star had donated to ChildFund Korea.

He donated the equivalent of $ 133,000 USD in 2018, but requested that the donation be kept private at the time. Most recently, J-Hope donated the equivalent of $ 84,000 to the Green Umbrella Children’s Fund.

The donation was intended to provide financial assistance to children from low-income households that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides being a great singer, rapper, and dancer, it seems like J-Hope is quite the top guy! Who couldn’t love him?



