BTS’s J-Hope has COVID, this is how his health is according to Big Hit

In recent days, multiple idols have tested positive for Covid-19. Among them, one of the members of Bangtan Sonyeondan.

BTS’s J-Hope has tested positive for Covid-19, Big Hit Entertainment reported in an official statement. The idol has no serious symptoms and will be quarantined while he recovers.

BTS fans have shown their concern for J-Hope. Patiently waiting for his speedy recovery and wondering if he will be able to attend his performance at the Grammy Awards, which will take place in approximately 10 days.

J-HOPE HAS SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19

According to the official statement revealed by J-Hope’s agency, the idol presented cold symptoms such as a sore throat and went to the hospital, where he underwent a PCR test and tested positive for COVID-19. He also reported that the BTS member has completed his vaccination schedule, including the booster dose, and does not have serious symptoms of the disease.

J-Hope will be quarantined and will receive the treatment indicated by doctors to improve his health. The agency also assured that J-Hope would return to activities scheduled for next month, once his treatment at home ends.

At the moment, it has not been revealed if other members were infected in the same way.

ARE ALL THE MEMBERS OF BTS IN GOOD HEALTH?

Jin is currently recovering from surgery on his index finger, after injuring himself while going about his daily activities. The rest of the members are in good condition and continue to work for their scheduled agenda in the coming months.