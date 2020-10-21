BTS’s idol Suga delights with mini concert for ARMY

Using his guitar, Suga delighted ARMY with a live “mini acoustic concert”.

Suga never ceases to amaze us, as usual La Verdad Noticias brings an info about the South Korean artist. This time it is the surprising “mini concert” that he offered in a live broadcast.

Min Yoongi delighted his fans by playing his guitar, where the Idol performed some songs to delight ARMY’s ears, during that time, Suga demonstrated why he is known as a musical genius.

The 27-year-old rapper and member of BTS was sharing emotional moments with his fans through the VLive platform, where the idol of the Bangtan Boys performed several songs. Fans were undoubtedly excited and began to share their feelings.

Suga, BTS and the new premiere ‘BE’

Suga, along with the boys of BTS, are promoting the next premiere of ‘BE’, their third album of the year 2020. The company band Big Hit Entertainment is going to conquer the music charts with this new album.

Separately Suga has organized live broadcasts to coexist with ARMY from all over the world songs and moments, so the rapper has very surprised and delighted all his fans with his talent and personality.

Min Yoongi invited his followers to join a live video through the VLive platform, in this transmission the BTS rapper managed to gather more than 5 million viewers.

During the broadcast, Agust D, Suga’s pseudonym as a soloist, wanted to create a different aura and took out his guitar to liven up the clip, in addition, the interpreter of ‘Blueberry Eyes’ looked very elegant, wearing a black look, with a casual shirt and A formal jacket, the guitar of the boy from Daegu city was the same tone, so everything matched perfectly.

The songs that Suga performed were ‘Dynamite’, ‘Seesaw’, ‘Savage Love’, ‘Eight’ his collaboration with IU and a short cover of ‘Becoming Dust’, an original song by Kim Kwangseok.



