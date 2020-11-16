BTS’s first photos without Suga break fans’ hearts

The promotions of BE and Life Goes On are very close, but Suga will not be accompanying the BTS members in this era of his career. ARMY reacted by sending him good wishes.

Despite the hardships in the world, BTS has worked hard this year. The group obtained great achievements throughout 2020 and they are getting ready for a new era with the release of another album, however, Suga is taking care of his health and will not be able to perform with his groupmates, causing a great surprise to all his admirers.

For years, Suga has worked despite having a shoulder injury, but when the treatment to endure the pain stopped working, the idol had to undergo surgery for medical indications.

The idol is already in recovery, but he will miss some of the most special moments with BTS in this comeback. Promotions are about to begin and the first photos of the group touched ARMY’s heart by not having Yoongi present.

BTS WILL PROMOTE BE WITHOUT SUGA

The end of the year will be filled with special events and BTS will be a part of many of them. One of the most anticipated events is their comeback with BE and the first images of the promotions have been revealed, showing what the Big Hit Entertainment group looks like with only 6 members.

The ARMYs did not let this moment go unnoticed and showed how much they miss seeing all the members reunited, but also took the opportunity to send well wishes to the rapper during his recovery.

