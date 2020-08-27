BTS’s Dynamite will have two new versions

Dynamite, BTS’s latest song will show two other new versions for fans of the idol group. It’s only been a few days since the Bangtan Sonyeondan boys came back with the music video for Dynamite. In a short time, this song has brought them great achievements, but the idol group of Big Hit Entertainment is preparing to show two new versions of this melody through remixes and below we will tell you the details.

Recently, an acoustic version and EDM remix of Dynamite were released, sparking interest from ARMYs around the world who have shown their support for this new tune. But Dynamite still has many facets to show, so we will know two new versions of this song.

Big Hit Entertainment announced that a tropical remix and a poolside remix will soon be revealed, versions that will manage to cheer up the followers of the most popular K-Pop group of the moment.

The premiere of the new songs will take place on August 28, ready to fill your home with good vibes and an atmosphere together with the new versions of Dynamite? This melody will awaken your joy and your emotion.

Due to the energy that BTS has given their fans throughout this year, the WHO director also congratulated Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, RM, Suga and V for their work, as their music achieves lift your spirits even in the face of difficulties.

The idol group will release a movie very soon and shared a message to motivate their followers to see it and know and little else about them.



