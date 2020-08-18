BTS’s Dynamite releases its first official trailer

Dynamite premieres in a few days and the first video teaser shows us what BTS’s music video will be like. BTS will be making their long-awaited comeback and the excitement of their fans is at the highest level, especially now that the group from Big Hit Entertainment shared the first video teaser for the upcoming premiere. Find out what this trailer shows below.

At the beginning of the video, the seven members of BTS appear on the screen posing without much encouragement while wearing pastel outfits, each of the BTS boys uses a color that predominates in their outfit, combining perfectly with the sunset that we see behind them .

The lilac, pink and yellow colors lend a magical aura to this scene, and then we see the K-Pop idols start walking out of the frame. One by one they disappear from the scene putting their hands in their pockets, but the expression on their faces does not light up.

Jimin is the only member who remains in his position and is also the one who shows a change in his expression.

With a small gesture of his right arm, the BTS vocalist lifts his spirits and points sweetly towards the camera, making a firing gesture like a mark that anticipates what is about to begin.

It is then J-Hope dazzles us in a change of scenery and we see him carry the style that he showed in the teaser photos for Dynamite, with which this idol managed to accelerate the hearts of his fans.

The video also allowed us to observe a bit of the choreography that BTS prepared for Dynamite, as we see the members of Bangtan in a group formation and wearing retro and very colorful clothes.

With a sign behind them that reads the word DISCO, the seven members of the Big Hit Entertainment group perform their best dance moves one by one and show how well they adapt to this style.

Dynamite premieres on August 21 and BTS will perform a presentation of this melody through the transmission of the MTV VMAs 2020.

Check out the Dynamite teaser below!



