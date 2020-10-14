BTS’s Dynamite Obtains Gold Certificate in Mexico

‘Dynamite’ by the Bangtan Boys has become a musical and sales success, ARMY de México achieved that the most recent single in English by the Korean pop band achieved gold certification for the high number of copies sold.

The members of BTS are enjoying all the success that ‘Dynamite’ represents, the track was released in August and has a retro style that invites the whole public to dance to the fun rhythm of the K-pop band.

The official MV of the single is about to reach 500 million views on the YouTube video platform. ‘Dynamite’ is one of the songs that has broken the most records so far in 2020.

ARMY de México has always supported the careers of Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga and RM, showing them that the Aztec country has a lot of admiration for the Big Hit Entertainment company group. A few hours ago it was announced that ‘Dynamite’ achieved a new musical achievement in Mexico.

AMPROFON GIVES ‘DYNAMITE’ A GOLD CERTIFICATE FOR GREAT SALES IN MEXICO.

Asociación Mexicana de Productores de Fonogramas y Videogramas or better known by its acronym AMPROFON, is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting, developing and disseminating music.

Recently, AMPROFON announced that ‘Dynamite’ has sold 30 thousand copies throughout Mexico, which gives the Bangtan Boys song the gold certificate in the national territory. OMG!

AMPROFON measures the number of units sold since the date of its launch, that is, that ‘Dynamite’ has managed to sell more than 30 thousand copies in Mexico since August 20, 2020. ARMY is celebrating this new recognition in style , which demonstrates the impact and worldwide popularity of the K-pop band.

Fans in Mexico are planning to achieve platinum and later diamond recognition; two titles that we are sure BTS will conquer due to their good music and faithful fandom. Congratulations to BTS!

