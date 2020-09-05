BTS’s Dynamite gets 300 million views and a new win

BTS continues to collect achievements thanks to Dynamite, the most recent comeback of this idol group continues to surprise with its number of views and awards.

Since before its release, Dynamite was already showing its potential by awakening the interest of a large number of people, but after a couple of weeks, this melody continues to bring great pride to the members of BTS due to the achievements they obtained after its premiere. .

Although ARMY worked very hard to reach 100 million views on YouTube for just a few hours, the commitment of this fandom has remained with BTS, making the MV already exceed 300 million views on the video platform. Wow

But that’s not all, after the premiere of Dynamite, this group has obtained several recognitions in the musical shows of Korean television and this Saturday was no exception.

The boys of Bangtan Sonyeondan just got their fifth win thanks to Dynamite and, of course, all the support that their fans around the world have given to this melody and its music video, making Show! Music Core awards them again.

Due to the good results that the Big Hit Entertainment group has obtained, the fans of Jin, J-Hope, Suga, V, RM, Jungkook and Jimin have not stopped celebrating on social networks, sharing their joy and pride for them. K-Pop idols.

But BTS has not only collected achievements within South Korea, as Dynamite has also reached the top spot on Billboard’s weekly chart for the US Hot 100.

For this reason, Jin gave a very special greeting to his followers celebrating the success of his latest single.



