BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ DOMINATES the global Billboard charts

For the Korean singers of BTS the successes do not stop; they now dominate the top music charts on the Billboard.

Billboard’s two new worldwide counts rank songs based on streaming and sales data for more than 200 territories.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is the world’s greatest song for the second week, as her 1994 Christmas carol passes a second frame at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Meanwhile, BTS’s “Dynamite” rebounds to No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. American poll, after the release of her “Christmas remix”.

Additionally, Taylor Swift’s “Willow” debuts in the top five of both counts.

The two charts (the latest of which is dated December 26) were released in September and rank songs based on streaming activity and selected sales from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Nielsen Music / MRC. Data.

The Billboard Global 200 includes world data and the Billboard Global Excl. The US chart includes data for territories that exclude the US.

The chart rankings are based on a weighted formula that incorporates official-only broadcasts at subscription levels and with advertising of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from digital music retailers. full-service nationwide. world, with direct-to-consumer (D2C) site sales excluded from graph calculations.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” tops the Billboard Global 200 for the second week, up 6% to 83.7 million views and 19% to 21,000 sold worldwide in the week ending on. December 17. The song was first released on Carey’s 1994 holiday album Merry Christmas.

Taylor Swift’s “Willow” launches at No. 2 on the Global 200 with 67.9 million global streams and 41,000 sold, the latter the highest total of the week worldwide.

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s “Dákiti” falls 2-3 on the Global 200 after three total weeks at No. 1, with 85.2 million streams (down 12%), the highest lump sum of the week; Brenda Lee’s 1958 favorite “Rockin ‘Around the Christmas Tree” rises 7-4; and Wham! ‘s “Last Christmas”, originally from 1984, falls 3-5.

Additionally, in the top 10 of the Global 200, Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me”, first released in 2014, enters the region, climbing 11-10.

‘Dynamite’ Returns to No. 1 on Global Excl. US.

BTS triumphs with Dynamite

BTS’s “Dynamite” regains its throne on the Billboard Global Excl. American chart, bouncing 3-1 after the December 11 release of their “Christmas remix.”

The song (all versions combined) attracted 59.1 million views (up 10%) and sold 17,000 (up 15%) in territories outside the US.

In the week ending December 17. The song tops the chart for the sixth week overall, breaking a tie with Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s “Dákiti” for the most weeks at No. 1 in the chart’s short history.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” remains in her second place at Global Excl. United States Chart; “Dákiti” drops from No. 1 to No. 3; and “Last Christmas” by Wham! pushes 5-4.

Completing the Global Excl. Top-five US, Taylor Swift’s “Willow” debuts at No. 5 with 37.8 million global streams and 10,000 sold outside of the US.



