BTS’s Dynamite considered one of the best songs of 2020

BTS consolidates 2020 as the best year of its career, the K-pop group featured in the annual top songs of the New York Times and The Rolling Stone.

BigHit idols continue their hit streak before the end of the year. After winning several awards at the Melon Music Awards and MAMA 2020, there are still two galas remaining, The Fact Music Awards and the Gaon Awards, but Bangtan has already made the annual end-of-year music charts and achieved an explosion of success. thanks to “Dynamite”.

Through its official website, The New York Times published its annual list of the best songs, a column written by Jon Pareles, the newspaper’s pop critic, who along with 2 other colleagues rated the industry’s releases and chose their annual top. BTS has become very popular in the United States and “Dynamite” has never stopped playing.

The K-pop group also achieved its 2020 GRAMMY nomination thanks to this song, which was described as a gift to ARMY in the face of the pandemic. Since then, they have set records on music platforms, challenges and recently presented a Michael Jackson-inspired break dances.

BTS’S “DYNAMITE” CONSIDERED AS ONE OF THE BEST SONGS OF 2020

The experts rated the music releases not only in terms of figures acquired in sales, views or streams, they also took into account the meaning behind the songs and described “Dynamite” as a positive response to the health crisis and reflected a good condition of mind despite mixed feelings about the situation.

The first single in English from BTS was positioned in the second place of this list, in addition, they were mentioned in another annual top published by The Rolling Stone magazine. As if it were a cabal of good luck, “Dynamite” was positioned in seventh place on the list, a number that represented the era of BTS at the beginning of the year with “Map of the soul: 7”, they qualified it as a great sound inspired by 80s disco music.

With these accolades, they are expected to bode well for BTS at the 2021 GRAMMY, as they compete with great artists to win the award for “Best Duo or Group Performance”.

The popularity of BTS and the support of ARMY allowed them to be among the most listened to artists on the Spotify platform, discover the K-pop groups and songs that sounded the most in 2020.



