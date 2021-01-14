BTS’s “Boy With Luv” surpasses 1 billion views Incredible!

BTS continues to accumulate successes, as Boy With Luv has become their second music video to reach 1.1 billion views.

The music video for “Boy With Luv” reached 1.1 billion views on YouTube. It was released on April 12, 2019, after one year and nine months, the music video reached the 1 billion mark. This is BTS’s second music video to reach 1.1 billion views after their 2017 hit “DNA.”

The song also features American singer Halsey. The colorful “Boy With Luv” music video won numerous awards such as Melon Music Awards for Song of the Year and Best Dance (2019), Mnet Asian Music Awards for Song of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Male Group Dance Performance, and Best Video Director (2019), MTV Video Music Awards for Best K-pop (2019), Teen Choice Awards for Choice Collaboration, Golden Disc Awards for Digital Bonsang and Best Music Video, among others.

BTS collaborations

Recently, two Filipino songwriters, August Rigo and Vince Nantes, shared their experience working on the composition of the BTS hit “Black Swan” together with other songwriters. The two revealed that one of BTS’s choreographers, Brian Puspos, connected them with the K-pop group for the collaborative composition.

BTS recently trembled online after their astonishing performance at the 35th Golden Disc Awards, where they won ‘Album of the Year’. The group performed some of their hits, including “Black Swan”, “ON”, “Life Goes On” and a slow remix of “Dynamite”.

The boys are also nominated for the 2021 Grammy Awards for Best Pop Group / Duo Performance for their song “Dynamite.”

His studio album, “Map of the Soul: 7”, was released in February 2020 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it their fourth consecutive album to appear on the chart. This also makes BTS the only Korean act to achieve this milestone.