BTS’s Black Swan sets new record on iTunes

BTS continues to receive public recognition with their song ‘Black Swan’. BTS breaks another important record with the song ‘ Black Swan ‘ on iTunes .

‘Map of the Soul: 7’ is one of the best-selling recordings of the year, BTS idols worked on the production and composition of the lyrics to give their fans an album full of emotional melodies.

The promotions for ‘ Map of the Soul: 7’ were different from any other BTS work , as the boys were in the United States doing different activities and interactions to share their music.

On January 17 of this year, BTS presented the clip ‘Black Swan Art Film performed by MN Dance Company ‘, which in addition to revealing the new track of ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ was an artistic performance that reflected the essence of the song .

Later, the Bangtan Boys premiered the MV officer ‘Black Swan ‘ currently has over 120 million views and more than 6 million likes on the channel YouTube of Big Hit Labels.

‘Black Swan’ has just broken a record on one of the most important music platforms on the Internet , the song reached number 1 on iTunes again , with this position the idols now have 100 positions in their history in the first place.

Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V, RM and Jungkook are the first Korean music stars to achieve so many #1 on a chart with ‘ Black Swan’ . BTS is 3 positions away from breaking a new mark.

Another artist who has achieved these important positions in the charts is the British singer Adele, the interpreter of ‘Rumor Has It’ has 102 numbers one with her hit song ‘Hello’, a single from her album released in 2015.

Recently , the BTS guys did a special interview to talk about the upcoming release of their Japanese album ‘Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey’, the 7 idols revealed what their biggest dreams were.



