BTS’s Best Dynamite Moments You Surely Loved

The music video for Dynamite gave us incredible moments from the members of BTS. After several hours of the premiere of Dynamite, most of BTS fans already enjoyed the new melody that these idols prepared, but the music video was just as amazing as the song.

If you clicked on BTS’s new video once, chances are you haven’t resisted the temptation to watch it again, as the performance of the members of this idol group was as charming as ever.

BTS does not stop surprising by presenting new styles of music and in their dance, but also with the visual proposals in their music videos.

Did you have a favorite scene throughout this video clip? Here are some of the best moments of this premiere, although we know that every moment of Dynamite was totally worth it.

Also, the BTS guys revealed that very soon we will be able to hear two new versions of Dynamite, are you ready?

THE BEGINNING IN CHARGE OF JUNGKOOK

When the melody of Dynamite begins, the first scene with musical presence was in charge of Jungkook. BTS’s maknae appears inside a room like any boy, which made us visualize this idol as an actor who plays a teenager with a great personality. Jungkook’s voice got even better this time as he showed off his great singing skills.

GROUP MEETING

The seven members of BTS are shown in different stages and performing various activities. But when the seven members meet outside the donut shop it became an extremely special scene.

V BEING A MODEL

The scene that Taehyung filmed leaning back on an ice cream truck had an extra touch of style thanks to the beauty of this idol. It is here that V is enjoying the sun and making movements full of charm, so he looks like a model in this sunset.

GROUP CHOREOGRAPHY

It was fun watching the group members take part in different scenes, but their talents are always to be applauded. So when it came time to watch a BTS group formation and enjoy Dynamite’s choreography, the hearts of all ARMY raced.

BTS ANIMATING THE SCENE

Although we love group scenes, Dynamite also showed us BTS moments by small groups. The best part was when some of the members were dancing on the basketball court and the rest were cheering them on from behind to continue showing their best steps.

JIMIN AND JUNGKOOK BEING ADORABLE

The moment Jimin shows up singing ‘I’m in the stars tonight so watch me bring the fire and light the night’ was wonderful because we see the idol cast a dreamy look at the camera, but when Jungkook joins the scene, everything it becomes laughter and fun.

RAINBOW OF SMOKE

The colorful effect created to accompany Dynamite was one of the moments we enjoyed the most, the stage perfectly accompanied the outfits of the BTS boys and created a very beautiful aesthetic.



