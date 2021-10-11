BTS x CASETiFY To Release A New Butter Collection ARMY Will Love

CASETiFY collaborated once again with BTS and now, ARMY will carry ‘Butter’ everywhere with their accessories. ARMY wants to take BTS everywhere so the K-Pop band has collaborated with CASETiFY to create the best accessories and special cell phone cases for their fandom.

Every fan wants to take their favorite band everywhere and everywhere, with accessories, merch and more, many fans proudly wear the logo or photos of their favorite groups; BTS knows ARMY very well and wants to give him the coolest designs to wear Bangtan Sonyeondan in his heart and on his cell phone.

That is why, previously, the K-Pop band has collaborated with CASETiFY , a recognized brand of cases , cases and other accessories to personalize the different Apple products , be it iPhone , earbuds, iPad or any other device, they will have something of Bangtan specially designed.

With past collaborations from BTS x CASETiFY , fans of the boy band could carry their devices with designs inspired by the songs ‘ON’ and ‘Dynamite’ , for example; this year, Bangtan’s biggest hit will beautify ARMY cell phones.

BTS AND CASETIFY TO RELEASE NEW CELL PHONE ACCESSORIES INSPIRED BY SONG ‘BUTTER’

BTS and CASETiFY will make cell phones , earbuds and other electronic devices look great and highly personalized with new accessories inspired by ‘Butter’ ; Thanks to the success of the song , ARMY will be able to take it everywhere with a variety of designs .

With this great collection , Butter will continue everywhere and ARMY will be able to have the best accessories inspired by BTS , as you can see, there will be cell phone cases and headphones,

WHEN IS BTS X CASETIFY’S BUTTER COLLECTION?

On October 12 , CASETiFY will launch the products of their collaboration with BTS inspired by ‘Butter’, so ARMY will be able to obtain them and have the cell phone smoother than butter.

HOW MUCH DO BTS X CASETIFY’S BUTTER ACCESSORIES COST?

The prices of the new accessories in the collection inspired by ‘Butter’ that CASETiFY and BTS have made will have different prices and range from $25 to $80, but they will all be worth it to carry this amazing song by the Bangtan Boys everywhere.

You already have all the information, so soon you will be able to buy your accessories and fill your life with butter and BTS with these accessories from CASETiFY.