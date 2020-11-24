BTS writes Grammy nomination date

K-pop group BTS had a surprising reaction upon hearing their name on the list of nominees for the 2021 Grammys.

The Recording Academy’s snub of BTS has come to an end, as the boy band received their first proper GRAMMY nomination, making history again by becoming the first K-pop group to enter a category. GRAMMY major.

Nominations for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards were announced on Tuesday, and BTS was recognized as Best Pop Group / Duo Performance for their English-language single, “Dynamite.”

The group’s official Twitter account shared a video with some of the members reacting to their historic nomination right after it was announced.

In the clip, V, Jungkook, RM, and Jimin are seen sitting on a coach, anxiously watching Megan Thee Stallion read the pop category nominations before starting to celebrate when her name appears on the screen.

Could BTS win at the 2021 GRAMMYs?

BTS began undermining the glass ceiling of GRAMMY K-pop in 2019, when their album Love Yourself: Tear was nominated for Best Recording Package. (If she had won, the award would have gone to art director HuskyFox.)

The same year, they marked another milestone when the boys became the first K-pop group to perform at the GRAMMY Awards.

However, the following year, no K-Pop acts were nominated in any field. (BTS made an appearance at the ceremony to perform “Old Town Road” alongside nominee Lil Nas X.)

Just yesterday, Esquire posted an interview with BTS in which RM acknowledged that he, V, Suga, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, and J-Hope were hoping to be nominated, adding, “I think the GRAMMYs are the last part, like the final. . part of the whole American trip. ”

Considering that the official cutoff for the 2021 GRAMMYs was August 31, we will be on the lookout for the 2022 nominations for Album of the Year nominations for “BE” (Deluxe Edition) (released in November), as well as more K -pop, as the contenders for Best New Artist for BLACKPINK.



