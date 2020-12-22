BTS Writes 2020 Fashion History On Dynamite

The fashion trends of 2020 evolved and music figures played an important role in it. BTS showed their popularity and great style by dressing.

With the end of the year getting closer and closer, this seems like the perfect time to look back and reflect on everything that happened in the last 12 months. BTS didn’t have many moments of rest due to their hard work, but each of their actions brought joy to their fans, now their style of dressing made them stand out in the fashion industry among artists.

The success of Dynamite is undeniable, the singers took over the music charts around the world and surprised with their high positions within the Billboard Hot 100, However, this melody gave them many other achievements and one of them involved their sense of Fashion.

DYNAMITE OUTFITS MARK 2020 FASHION

Vogue magazine recently unveiled music videos that shone for their high fashion and BTS made their way up the list thanks to Dynamite.

The video is distinguished by a retro vibe that crossed several styles, as the idols wore the perfect outfits to go dancing, some with a fashionista vibe and others with sports trends, but all of them captured the attention of the public.

Recently RM also won an award for his support of art throughout 2020, know the details of this recognition.



