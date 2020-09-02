BTS World, New Episode with Main Character Jimin

Netmarble today announced the latest update for BTS WORLD, a mobile simulation game that offers players an extraordinary role as BTS Manager.

This update adds Chapter 3 to feature ‘Another Story’ Season 2, and other special events to celebrate the chapter’s launch.

BTS WORLD’s ‘Another Story’ feature tells the different lives of each member if they weren’t BTS members. This update presents Chapter 3 from Season 2 entitled ‘The Secret Recipe for Manggae tteok’ with Jimin as the main character.

Here are the other features that are coming in the September update, namely:

The newly added 5 ★ BTS Member Card is available in the Special Rate Up Card Draw and consists of four types of stat cards.

7 Day Check-In Event in September.

Bonus Time Event with buffs for Loyalty Points, Gold, EXP, and more.

Limited time Draw Free Item event.

In-store special package to celebrate new chapters.

BTS WORLD presents 10,000 new photos and 100 exclusive videos in the game, and players can interact virtually with BTS as their Manager through various interactive 1: 1 content.

For more information, please visit the BTS WORLD official website. Get the latest BTS WORLD updates on Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. Exclusive BTS WORLD merchandise is also available at the Netmarble Online Store.



