BTS won’t be going to the Billboard Music Awards 2022, for what reason?

In just a few days, the new edition of the Billboard Music Awards will take place, the music event will bring together the great stars of modern music, but this time BTS will not be at the award ceremony.

With the rise of BTS fame, it was increasingly possible to see the group at international awards, mainly in the United States. BBMA hosted idols several times, and each of them was a success, as their appearance and performances always attracted attention.

The annual awards ceremony is approaching, and although many expected Dynamite artists to be part of the gala, it was reported that BTS would not be at the Billboard Music Awards 2022, which caused a big surprise for fans.

BTS WILL ATTEND BBMAS 2022 DESPITE THEIR NOMINATIONS

This year, BTS members have added a total of 7 nominations, so they are likely to become winners of various categories with the support of ARMI. According to Korean media reports, the idols won’t be there to pick up their awards if they receive them.

Recently, BigHit confirmed that the K-Pop group will not go to the award ceremony, so this time we will not see it on the carpet, but why such a decision?

WHY WON’T BTS EAT AT THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS 2022?

The specific reason why BTS decided not to participate in the award ceremony was not disclosed in the announcements, however, due to the dates, this is most likely due to their upcoming return.

Bantan Soendan are preparing to return with a compilation album, which will be released on June 10, and BBMA will be held on Sunday, May 15, so probably at this time the idols will still clarify the last details of their long-awaited performance. Refund.