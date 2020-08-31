BTS: Won best K-Pop group and song

BTS made it clear on MTV VMAS that they have great talent and a huge fan club by winning three nominations: Best Group, Best Pop Video, and K-Pop Song.

The MTV VMAS 2020 awards had a spectacular entry starring The Weeknd who from a tower in Manhattan, New York sang Blinding Lights. The event was hosted by Keke Palmer who gave a talk about the music that unites and heals the world.

One of the groups most anticipated by various celebrities, including Jaden Smith, is BTS. The seven Korean members of the most famous K-Pop group in the world had their first participation in the popular and influential MTV VMAS awards and this year they were nominated in three categories.

Best group of the year

From the PRE SHOW, it was announced that BTS had won the award for best group of the year which was highly anticipated despite having great rivals among them, The 1975, BLACKPINK, Chloe X Halle, CNCO, Little Mix , Monsta X, Now United and twenty one pilots.

Best K-Pop Song of the Year

For the second year in a row, BTS won Best K-Pop Song, despite having rivals (G) I-DLE, EXO, Monsta X, Tomorrow X Together, and Red Velvet. BTS took the crown with their song “On”.

Best Pop Video

This was the third award that BTS won and that many thought they might take away from them but these young people defended it.

BTS was interviewed during the PRE-SHOW and they talked about their experience when they first found out that they were nominated for the MTV awards last year.

“First we said wow, the MTV VMAS had never been there for us so we were very nervous”

Their performance today abounded that they are excited to sing Dynamite live.

“We are going to sing Dynamite for the first time, it is also our first MTV presentation and that makes it more special”

“It’s very special, this presentation is totally for the ARMY,” said V

On whom they would like to collaborate with, the BTS mentioned that they would love to work with Doja Cat and the popular Lady Gaga.

BTS has made it clear that their fame is on the rise and that their fan club is getting stronger and more powerful. Do you think BTS deserves all that world fame?



