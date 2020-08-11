BTS: With Suga’s amazing dance moves

Suga’s incredible moves and dance steps have proven that he is a charismatic singer and dancer for BTS.

Suga, who is also known as Agust D on stage, is a South Korean rapper, songwriter who has been a member of the K-pop group BTS. He has performed many fantastic songs that have earned accolades.

His albums have scored highly on the US Billboard 200, UK Album Chart, ARIA Album Chart, etc, so his prowess as a songwriter has given him great recognition, but his dance steps are not left behind.

Music has always been a big part of Suga’s life, even before joining the award-winning K-pop group BTS. In fact, in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, he shared that if he weren’t rapping and dancing, he would probably be a songwriter or producer.

Suga has impressed with his dance steps

Suga is a handsome young man and he also has a good sense of fashion. But it’s not just his voice, but also his dance moves that keep his fans entertained and enthralled.

Yes, you know that Suga could give iconic raps, but did you know that his body can also do amazing dance moves?

Today we show you some of the dance moves that reveal how Suga has been working to improve his dance skills.

His style, charm and charisma stand out in these images as the fire in his movements is undeniable.



