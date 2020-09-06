BTS Wins Sixth Cup with their song ‘Dynamite’

BTS is constantly taking home the trophy of victory on music programs with their new song ‘Dynamite’.

On Sunday (06/09), BTS again took home the trophy of victory on the program ‘Inkigayo’ after getting the highest score for the song ‘Dynamite’.

The song ‘Dynamite’ managed to achieve a total score of 8935 points, far behind BLACKPINK’s ‘Ice Cream’ and Jessi’s ‘NUNU NANA’ which earned 4483 and 3970 points, respectively.

This is the sixth trophy that BTS has won since releasing their English single “Dynamite”.

Meanwhile, various K-Pop idols who appeared on this week’s ‘Inkigayo’ episode are LUNARSOLAR, Brave Girls, Lee Eun Sang, CRAVITY, MCND, OnlyOneOf, Kim Jang Hoon, Cherry Bullet, ONEUS, ATEEZ, Dreamcatcher, ITZY, DAY6 (Even of Day), ONF, KARD, CLC, and Lovelyz.

Congratulations to BTS on the sixth trophy won!



